The Infodemic: Trump vs. Reality on COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Trump vs. Reality on COVID-19," Associated Press, July 20.​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Claim: The COVID-19 pandemic was planned by the Rockefeller Foundation in "Operation Lockstep."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.

Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool

-- Scientific American, July 21