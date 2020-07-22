COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Trump vs. Reality on COVID-19

By Polygraph
July 22, 2020 04:52 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter for a question during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response news briefing…
President Donald Trump points to a reporter for a question during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Trump vs. Reality on COVID-19," Associated Press, July 20.​

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Claim: The COVID-19 pandemic was planned by the Rockefeller Foundation in "Operation Lockstep."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

 


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.
Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool
-- Scientific American, July 21

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Non-Essential Dental Care Should Be Delayed During Pandemic

Dentist Dr. Kathleen Saturay wears additional protective equipment, including a face shield and disposable mask over a respirator mask, as she exams a patient in Seattle, May 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Equals Its Deadliest Day of COVID-19 Pandemic

Police check details of residents in the Melbourne central business district on August 9, 2020.
USA

No Parties, No Trips, No Outside Guests Allowed

People take part in a march during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York City, Aug. 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Reports First New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in 102 Days

In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian President Putin Says Country is First to Formally Approve Coronavirus Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power