The Infodemic: US Taxpayers Spent $70 Million to Develop Antiviral Drug

July 23, 2020 03:34 PM
Vials of the drug remdesivir lie during a press conference about the start of a study with the Ebola drug Remdesivir in…
FILE - Vials of the drug remdesivir are seen at a hospital in Germany, April 8, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: U.S. taxpayers spent $70,000,000 to develop the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

 

Social Media Disinfo

"False list of 'home treatments' for COVID-19 circulates online," Agence France-Presse, July 22.

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Cracking the secrets of how bats survive viruses
Their codes of life contain genetic clues to their "exceptional immunity", which protects them against deadly viruses.
-- BBC, July 22

Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.
Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool
-- Scientific American, July 21

