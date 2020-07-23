The Infodemic: US Taxpayers Spent $70 Million to Develop Antiviral Drug

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: U.S. taxpayers spent $70,000,000 to develop the antiviral drug Remdesivir.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Social Media Disinfo
"False list of 'home treatments' for COVID-19 circulates online," Agence France-Presse, July 22.
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Cracking the secrets of how bats survive viruses
Their codes of life contain genetic clues to their "exceptional immunity", which protects them against deadly viruses.
-- BBC, July 22
Contact Tracing, a Key Way to Slow COVID-19, Is Badly Underused by the U.S.
Despite tracing’s success in other countries, the U.S. government has failed to adequately fund or apply the tool
-- Scientific American, July 21