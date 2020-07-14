The Infodemic: Vaccine Won't Modify Human DNA

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “Bill Gates’ vaccine” against COVID-19 would modify human DNA.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Poynter.org
Social Media Disinfo
"The Secret Labs Conspiracy: A Converging Narrative," EUvsDisinfo, July 6
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Lost on the Frontline
America’s health care workers are dying. ... “Lost on the Frontline,” a collaboration between KHN and The Guardian, has identified 795 such workers who likely died of COVID-19 after helping patients during the pandemic.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 14