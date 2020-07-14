COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Vaccine Won't Modify Human DNA

By Polygraph
July 14, 2020 04:13 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 17, 2011 file photo, Microsoft founder Bill Gates holds a vaccine for meningitis during a news…
FILE - In this May 17, 2011 file photo, Microsoft founder Bill Gates holds a vaccine for meningitis during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: “Bill Gates’ vaccine” against COVID-19 would modify human DNA.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Poynter.org

Social Media Disinfo

EUvsDisinfo

EUvsDisinfo

"The Secret Labs Conspiracy: A Converging Narrative," EUvsDisinfo, July 6

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Lost on the Frontline
America’s health care workers are dying. ... “Lost on the Frontline,” a collaboration between KHN and The Guardian, has identified 795 such workers who likely died of COVID-19 after helping patients during the pandemic.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 14

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

41 Health Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Kenyan Maternity Hospital

A nurse arranges bottles of human milk at the Human Milk Bank at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya October 17,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Catalonia's Government Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Bypassing Judge's Ruling

Healthcare workers wearing protective gear wait outside a field hospital set up for coronavirus cases outside the CAP Prat de…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Vaccine Won't Modify Human DNA

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 17, 2011 file photo, Microsoft founder Bill Gates holds a vaccine for meningitis during a news…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Increases Risks for Tens of Thousands of Ethiopian Migrants Stranded in Yemen 

Ethiopian migrants sleep in an under-construction building in Aden, Yemen June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic

4 More States Added to New York Area Travel Quarantine List

FILE - A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, New York, March 29, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power