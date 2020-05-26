COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Was the Coronavirus Man-made?

By Polygraph
May 26, 2020
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known…
This colorized image captured by the NIAID Integrated Research Facility shows an apoptotic cell (red) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The novel coronavirus was "man-made."​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that wearing face masks can cause carbon dioxide toxicity and weaken the immune system.

Verdict: Incorrect

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How coronavirus stress may scramble our brains
Imaging studies show we should give ourselves a break
-- ScienceNews, May 24

