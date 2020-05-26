The Infodemic: Was the Coronavirus Man-made?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The novel coronavirus was "man-made."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that wearing face masks can cause carbon dioxide toxicity and weaken the immune system.
Verdict: Incorrect
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
