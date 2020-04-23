COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Was UK's PM 'Provided Mechanical Lung Ventilation'?

By Polygraph
April 23, 2020
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Russia's state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency reported on April 5 that a source “close to the leadership of England’s NHS” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “would be provided mechanical lung ventilation.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Disinformaton Targets Boris Johnson's State of Health," EUvsDisinfo.​

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Posts attributing a list of points about the novel coronavirus to Johns Hopkins University.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: "Misleading coronavirus information falsely attributed to Johns Hopkins" -- Agence France-Presse​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Pick of the coronavirus papers: Intensive testing finds a small town’s many silent infections
A large proportion of people with COVID-19 have no symptoms, according to research in a small Italian town.
-- Nature, April 23

