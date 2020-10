Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: 1 in 1,000 Black Americans have died in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vedict: True

Read the full story at: Vox

Circulating on social media: Claim that everyone arriving in Zimbabwe will now have to pay US$60 for a PCR test.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: ZimFact