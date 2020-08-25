The Infodemic: Are Children 'Silent Super-Spreaders' of Coronavirus?

August 25, 2020 04:51 PM
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus…
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Fulham, London, June 9, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Study finds that children are "silent super-spreaders" of coronavirus.

Verdict: Not proved by this study.

Read the full story at: Full Fact

 

Social Media Disinfo

A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore.

Circulating on social media: Claim that Google search results are evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Lockdown Let the Earth Breathe. What Do We Do Next?
COVID-19 could be a turning point in climate activism—but only if we play it right.
-- The Walrus. August 24