The Infodemic: Are Children 'Silent Super-Spreaders' of Coronavirus?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Study finds that children are "silent super-spreaders" of coronavirus.
Verdict: Not proved by this study.
Read the full story at: Full Fact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Google search results are evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Lockdown Let the Earth Breathe. What Do We Do Next?
COVID-19 could be a turning point in climate activism—but only if we play it right.
-- The Walrus. August 24