The Infodemic: Are Children 'Silent Super-Spreaders' of Coronavirus?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Study finds that children are "silent super-spreaders" of coronavirus.

Verdict: Not proved by this study.

Read the full story at: Full Fact

Social Media Disinfo

A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore.

Circulating on social media: Claim that Google search results are evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

