The Infodemic: Are Germans Saving Cash During Pandemic?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: German newspaper claims “people are hoarding cash” in the coronavirus crisis.

Verdict: Mostly True

Circulating on social media: Fabricated email supposedly from the Liberal Party of Canada detailing Canada’s next steps to address the pandemic—including a “debt relief” program for people who agree to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and a “disease” it called COVID-21.

Verdict: False

Lions and Tigers and Anteaters? US Scientists Scan the Menagerie for COVID

As COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S., one Texas veterinarian has been quietly tracking the spread of the disease — not in people, but in their pets.

-- Kaiser Health News, November 4