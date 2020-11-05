The Infodemic: Are Germans Saving Cash During Pandemic?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: German newspaper claims “people are hoarding cash” in the coronavirus crisis.
Verdict: Mostly True
Read the full story at: EUfactcheck
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Fabricated email supposedly from the Liberal Party of Canada detailing Canada’s next steps to address the pandemic—including a “debt relief” program for people who agree to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and a “disease” it called COVID-21.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: VERA Files
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Lions and Tigers and Anteaters? US Scientists Scan the Menagerie for COVID
As COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S., one Texas veterinarian has been quietly tracking the spread of the disease — not in people, but in their pets.
-- Kaiser Health News, November 4