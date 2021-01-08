The Infodemic: Article Headline Misleads on Asymptomatic COVID Transmission

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A study showed that asymptomatic transmission of Covid-19 “didn’t occur at all.”

Verdict: Misleading

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that the nurse who fainted after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is dead.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Scientists are monitoring a coronavirus mutation that could affect the strength of vaccines

As scientists try to track the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant around the world — finding more cases in the United States and elsewhere this week — they are also keeping an eye on a different mutation with potentially greater implications for how well Covid-19 vaccines work.

-- Stat, January 7