The Infodemic: Article Headline Misleads on Asymptomatic COVID Transmission

January 08, 2021 02:04 PM
FILE - Crowds of shoppers walk under the Christmas lights in Regent Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A study showed that asymptomatic transmission of Covid-19 “didn’t occur at all.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the nurse who fainted after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is dead.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Scientists are monitoring a coronavirus mutation that could affect the strength of vaccines
As scientists try to track the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant around the world — finding more cases in the United States and elsewhere this week — they are also keeping an eye on a different mutation with potentially greater implications for how well Covid-19 vaccines work.
-- Stat, January 7

