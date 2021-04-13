The Infodemic: AstraZeneca Vaccine Isn't 'Killing People'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 “is killing people” and the British government is covering up those deaths.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: The claim that black threads in face masks are “worms” or “parasites.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

U.S. urges pause on use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after rare blood clotting cases

Federal authorities on Tuesday recommended that states stop using Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine while an investigation is conducted into six rare but serious cases of clotting problems that were reported among women who received the vaccine.

-- Stat, April 13

In rare instances, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine linked to blood clots, regulators say

The European Medicines Agency has concluded there is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and “very rare” but dangerous clotting events reported in a number of countries where the vaccine has been used, events which in some cases have been fatal.

-- Stat, April 7

Sweden’s Pandemic Experiment

When the coronavirus arrived, the country decided not to implement lockdowns or recommend masks. How has it fared?

-- The New Yorker, April 6