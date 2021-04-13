The Infodemic: AstraZeneca Vaccine Isn't 'Killing People'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 “is killing people” and the British government is covering up those deaths.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The claim that black threads in face masks are “worms” or “parasites.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
U.S. urges pause on use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after rare blood clotting cases
Federal authorities on Tuesday recommended that states stop using Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine while an investigation is conducted into six rare but serious cases of clotting problems that were reported among women who received the vaccine.
-- Stat, April 13
In rare instances, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine linked to blood clots, regulators say
The European Medicines Agency has concluded there is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and “very rare” but dangerous clotting events reported in a number of countries where the vaccine has been used, events which in some cases have been fatal.
-- Stat, April 7
Sweden’s Pandemic Experiment
When the coronavirus arrived, the country decided not to implement lockdowns or recommend masks. How has it fared?
-- The New Yorker, April 6