The Infodemic: Is Asymptomatic Spread of the Coronavirus 'Very Rare'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is "very rare."

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that Samsung is running a giveaway to help students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck​


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The ever-expanding list of COVID-19 symptoms
We last wrote about COVID-19 symptoms at the end of April. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added several new symptoms of possible infection: congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
-- MITMedical, August 11

