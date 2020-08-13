The Infodemic: Is Asymptomatic Spread of the Coronavirus 'Very Rare'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is "very rare."

Verdict: Misleading

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that Samsung is running a giveaway to help students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The ever-expanding list of COVID-19 symptoms

We last wrote about COVID-19 symptoms at the end of April. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added several new symptoms of possible infection: congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

-- MITMedical, August 11