The Infodemic: Is Asymptomatic Spread of the Coronavirus 'Very Rare'?

Daily Debunk
Claim: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is "very rare."
Verdict: Misleading
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Samsung is running a giveaway to help students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The ever-expanding list of COVID-19 symptoms
We last wrote about COVID-19 symptoms at the end of April. Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added several new symptoms of possible infection: congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
-- MITMedical, August 11