The Infodemic: Bell's Palsy Among Trial Participants Likely Unrelated to Pfizer Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Four Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participants developed facial paralysis.

Verdict: Missing context

Circulating on social media: A video claiming the optional microchip that could be contained within the syringes label of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine “would give officials information on who has and has not been vaccinated” and “track the location of the patient."

Verdict: Partly false

Misting the White House between administrations won’t kill Covid-19 — and it could be harmful, experts say

[P]rominent expert organizations are clear: misting or fogging disinfectants is not a good way to fight Covid-19.

-- Stat, December 16