The Infodemic: Bell's Palsy Among Trial Participants Likely Unrelated to Pfizer Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Four Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participants developed facial paralysis.
Verdict: Missing context
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A video claiming the optional microchip that could be contained within the syringes label of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine “would give officials information on who has and has not been vaccinated” and “track the location of the patient."
Verdict: Partly false
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Misting the White House between administrations won’t kill Covid-19 — and it could be harmful, experts say
[P]rominent expert organizations are clear: misting or fogging disinfectants is not a good way to fight Covid-19.
-- Stat, December 16