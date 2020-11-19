The Infodemic: Biden COVID Advisor Didn't Call for Denying Assistance to Those Who Decline Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: Luciana Borio, recently named a member of the Biden/Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, says people who refuse coronavirus vaccines should be deprived of food stamps and rent assistance.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 vaccines “will remove parts of your DNA and replace it with GENETIC CODING (TECHNOLOGY)” that will “cause people to HAVE to cooperate with the New World Order.”

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



Mysteries of COVID Smell Loss Finally Yield Some Answers

Explanations begin to arise at the molecular level for this vexing but commonplace symptom.

-- Scientific American, November 18

Health systems are using AI to predict severe Covid-19 cases. But limited data could produce unreliable results

[M]ost of the efforts are being developed in siloes and trained on limited datasets, raising crucial questions about their reliability.

-- Stat, November 18