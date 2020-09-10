The Infodemic - Biden Overstates COVID Toll on Military

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Fact check: Biden way overstates the number of military deaths and cases from Covid," CNN, September 9.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that not one politician has died from COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus and the Flu: A Looming Double Threat
The two could come together, making things worse—or our new hygiene habits may actually reduce the flu’s spread
-- Scientific American, September 6