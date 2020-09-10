The Infodemic - Biden Overstates COVID Toll on Military

By Polygraph
September 10, 2020 03:21 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at a campaign event on manufacturing…
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at a campaign event on manufacturing American products at UAW Region 1 headquarters in Warren, Mich., Sept. 9, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Fact check: Biden way overstates the number of military deaths and cases from Covid," CNN, September 9.​

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that not one politician has died from COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the Flu: A Looming Double Threat
The two could come together, making things worse—or our new hygiene habits may actually reduce the flu’s spread
-- Scientific American, September 6

