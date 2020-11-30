The Infodemic: British Lawmakers Aren't Facing Charges Over Coronavirus

By Polygraph
November 30, 2020 02:46 PM
Women wear face coverings as they walk over Waterloo Bridge, backdropped by the London Eye wheel and the scaffolded Houses of…
FILE - Women wear face coverings as they walk in London, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Britain’s lawmakers will be put under house arrest and prosecuted for fraud and other offenses linked to coronavirus legislation.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Multiple Facebook posts shared in Myanmar claim that health experts have expressed “great concern” over a “Zombie deer virus” which they claim is “scarier than the coronavirus” and can spread among deer.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Iceland hammered COVID with science
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here’s what it learnt.
-- Nature, November 25

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph