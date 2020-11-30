The Infodemic: British Lawmakers Aren't Facing Charges Over Coronavirus

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Britain’s lawmakers will be put under house arrest and prosecuted for fraud and other offenses linked to coronavirus legislation.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Multiple Facebook posts shared in Myanmar claim that health experts have expressed “great concern” over a “Zombie deer virus” which they claim is “scarier than the coronavirus” and can spread among deer.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
How Iceland hammered COVID with science
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here’s what it learnt.
-- Nature, November 25