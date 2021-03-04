The Infodemic: British Restaurants Not Required to Sign On to 'Secret' COVID Passport Enforcement

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The UK government secretly asked pubs and restaurants to sign documents confirming they will enforce COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A video clip of a woman convulsing on the ground alongside a claim that she is suffering from side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse