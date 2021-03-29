The Infodemic: British Warnings of 3rd Coronavirus Wave Don't Mean Vaccinations Failed

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: The British government would not warn of a third wave of coronavirus infections if vaccines worked properly.
Verdict: Missing context
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Posts suggesting pineapple-based drinks could be a "natural remedy" for Covid-19.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
A rare clotting disorder may cloud the world's hopes for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
[T]he vaccine faces new concerns about safety as an explanation gains ground for the unusual strokes and clotting disorders recorded in at least 30 recipients.
-- Science, March 27
The Coronavirus Variants Don't Seem to Be Highly Variable So Far
SARS-CoV-2 may be settling into a limited set of mutations.
-- Scientific American, March 24