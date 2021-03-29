The Infodemic: British Warnings of 3rd Coronavirus Wave Don't Mean Vaccinations Failed

By Polygraph
March 29, 2021 03:40 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington at St.Thomas' Hospital in London, March 19, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington at St.Thomas' Hospital in London, March 19, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The British government would not warn of a third wave of coronavirus infections if vaccines worked properly.

Verdict: Missing context

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts suggesting pineapple-based drinks could be a "natural remedy" for Covid-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A rare clotting disorder may cloud the world's hopes for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
[T]he vaccine faces new concerns about safety as an explanation gains ground for the unusual strokes and clotting disorders recorded in at least 30 recipients.
-- Science, March 27

The Coronavirus Variants Don't Seem to Be Highly Variable So Far
SARS-CoV-2 may be settling into a limited set of mutations.
-- Scientific American, March 24

