The Infodemic: Burning Cow Dung Won't Sanitize House

By Polygraph
March 11, 2021 03:26 PM
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) on the…
FILE - Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) on the occasion to mark the Basant or spring festival, on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, Feb. 1, 2017.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Havan -- the ritual burning of a cow dung cake -- can keep a house sanitized for 12 hours.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: The Quint

Circulating on social media: A clip of a woman convulsing on the ground alongside the claim that she is suffering from side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

Five-Day Course of Oral Antiviral Appears to Stop SARS-CoV-2 in Its Tracks
A single pill of the investigational drug molnupiravir taken twice a day for 5 days eliminated SARS-CoV-2 from the nasopharynx of 49 participants.
-- Medscape, March 8

