The Infodemic: Burning Cow Dung Won't Sanitize House

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Havan -- the ritual burning of a cow dung cake -- can keep a house sanitized for 12 hours.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A clip of a woman convulsing on the ground alongside the claim that she is suffering from side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.​

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Five-Day Course of Oral Antiviral Appears to Stop SARS-CoV-2 in Its Tracks

A single pill of the investigational drug molnupiravir taken twice a day for 5 days eliminated SARS-CoV-2 from the nasopharynx of 49 participants.

-- Medscape, March 8