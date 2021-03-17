The Infodemic: California Governor Dined Maskless With Lobbyists Last Year

By Polygraph
March 17, 2021 11:30 AM
FILE - California Governor Gavin Newsom, right, speaks during a tour of a cooling center in Sacramento, California, Aug. 18, 2020. Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout the state.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: California Gov. Gavin Newsom dined with lobbyists at a Napa Valley restaurant in November 2020 during the COVID pandemic and was photographed without a protective mask while away from the table.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that President Joe Biden’s March 12 remarks on the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act," also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, were delivered from a movie set, not the real White House Rose Garden.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

