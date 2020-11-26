The Infodemic: Canadian Health Official Didn't Call Pandemic a Hoax

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Claim: “Dr. Roger Hodkinson, the Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, called COVID-19 a hoax.”

Verdict: Misleading

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post from November 21, along with a photo that appears to show a TV broadcast of President Cyril Ramaphosa aired on South African news channel eNCA – with a banner reading “Ramaphosa: All Must Get The Vaccine.” The FB post says “Cyril-the-squirrel” has said that “you don’t have a choice about whether you will or won’t have the Covid-19 vaccine.” The image has not been manipulated, but the claim that Ramaphosa said a COVID-19 will be mandatory in South Africa is false.

Verdict: False

Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?

-- Information is Beautiful, November 23​