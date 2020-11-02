The Infodemic: Caterpillars Aren't Involved in Spread of COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.



Daily Debunk

Claim: Caterpillars are involved in the spread of the coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Truth.thememorynetwork.com

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Facebook posts claiming that 220,000 coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. were caused by other medical conditions.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



Is it safe to lick the ballot envelope? Public health officials take on the new challenge of making voting safe amid a pandemic.

In their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, public health departments are taking on a new responsibility: helping make voting as safe as possible.

-- Stat, October 29