The Infodemic: Caterpillars Aren't Involved in Spread of COVID-19

Claim: Caterpillars are involved in the spread of the coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Circulating on social media: Facebook posts claiming that 220,000 coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. were caused by other medical conditions.

Verdict: Misleading

Is it safe to lick the ballot envelope? Public health officials take on the new challenge of making voting safe amid a pandemic.
In their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, public health departments are taking on a new responsibility: helping make voting as safe as possible.
