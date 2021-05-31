The Infodemic: CDC Didn't Change Reporting Criteria to Eliminate COVID-19 Cases Among Vaccinated

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “Caught Red-Handed: CDC Changes Test Thresholds To Virtually Eliminate New COVID Cases Among Vaxx’d.”
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Nobel Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier said there is "no chance of survival" for recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was shared over 1,000 times
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
As Covid dissipates in the U.S., cold and flu viruses may return with a vengeance
Some experts fear we’re in for a nasty cold-and-flu season or two, pointing to a combination of factors that could make for a rough re-entry to the mixed microbes world.
-- Stat, May 27
Good news: Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection
People who have had mild illness develop antibody-producing cells that can last lifetime.
-- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, May 24