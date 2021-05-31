The Infodemic: CDC Didn't Change Reporting Criteria to Eliminate COVID-19 Cases Among Vaccinated

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: “Caught Red-Handed: CDC Changes Test Thresholds To Virtually Eliminate New COVID Cases Among Vaxx’d.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that Nobel Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier said there is "no chance of survival" for recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was shared over 1,000 times

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

As Covid dissipates in the U.S., cold and flu viruses may return with a vengeance

Some experts fear we’re in for a nasty cold-and-flu season or two, pointing to a combination of factors that could make for a rough re-entry to the mixed microbes world.

-- Stat, May 27

Good news: Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection

People who have had mild illness develop antibody-producing cells that can last lifetime.

-- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, May 24