The Infodemic: CDC Hasn't Issued COVID-19 'Survival Rates'

By Polygraph
December 31, 2020
Claim: "CDC COVID-19 Survival Rates … "Age 0-19 — 99.997%. Age 20-49 — 99.98%. Age 50-69 — 99.5%. Age 70+ — 94.6%. Why is a COVID-19 vaccine being pushed out so aggressively? Hmmmm.”

The age-specific "survival rates" listed in the post did not come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC has not released any age-specific COVID-19 survival rates, nor does it have mortality rates available.

Verdict: False

Circulating on social media: A news clip has been viewed tens of thousands of times in multiple posts on Twitter in December 2020 alongside a claim it shows the former Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) criticizing the quality of China-made vaccines.

Verdict: Misleading

