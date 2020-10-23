The Infodemic: CDC Report Didn't Discount Effectiveness of Masks

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: "A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that an 'overwhelming majority' of individuals who contacted coronavirus had worn a mask or face covering, proving that neither are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Verdict: Mostly false

Circulating on social media: "After an Ontario politician condemned the Canadian federal government’s Covid-19 quarantine sites as “internment camps,” social media posts suggested that these sites would eventually be used to jail Canadians. This is false; the sites are facilities rented by the federal government for travellers who have no alternative for mandatory quarantine, Health Canada told AFP."

Verdict: False

Improving pandemic preparedness: Lessons from COVID-19

The United States and the world were caught unprepared by the COVID-19 pandemic despite decades of warnings of the threat of global pandemics and years of international planning.

-- Council on Foreign Relations, October 2020