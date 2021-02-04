The Infodemic: Children Won't Suffer Physical, Psychological Problems From Wearing Masks

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Wearing face masks to help stop the spread of Covid-19 will cause children physical and psychological problems.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Social Media Disinfo

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19.

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 stands for “Certificate of Vaccination ID,” with the number “19” representing the letters “AI,” for “Artificial Intelligence.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘A question of choices.’ Pfizer vaccine leader on confronting new coronavirus variants

[Philip] Dormitzer spoke with ScienceInsider about how the company is responding to the new variants and what challenges it foresees as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.

-- Science, February 3

Comparing the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

In an ideal world, a pandemic vaccine could be delivered in a single shot, so supplies could be stretched to cover a lot of people. It would trigger no side effect more significant than a sore arm. And it would be easy to ship and store. Soon, it seems, this ideal of a Covid-19 vaccine will be within reach.

-- Stat, February 2