The Infodemic: Chinese Officials Detected Coronavirus in Ice Cream

By Polygraph
January 20, 2021 03:39 PM
A child with a face mask eats an ice cream outside the ice cream store on its first day of opening following the coronavirus…
FILE - A child eats an ice cream in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: “In January 2021, Chinese health officials detected the coronavirus in ice cream produced in Tianjin.”

Epidemiologists screened ice cream from Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd., and several samples tested positive for the coronavirus.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

 

Circulating on social media: Social media users claim the U.K. coronavirus strain, which is more contagious, resulted from vaccination against COVID-19 in the country.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: India Today

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph