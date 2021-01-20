The Infodemic: Chinese Officials Detected Coronavirus in Ice Cream

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: “In January 2021, Chinese health officials detected the coronavirus in ice cream produced in Tianjin.”

Epidemiologists screened ice cream from Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd., and several samples tested positive for the coronavirus.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Social media users claim the U.K. coronavirus strain, which is more contagious, resulted from vaccination against COVID-19 in the country.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: India Today