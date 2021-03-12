The Infodemic: Chiropractor Makes False Claims About Vaccines

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “Vaccines cause autoimmune disease”; COVID-19 vaccine will “change your genes”; "aborted fetal tissue is in vaccines"
Verdict: Inaccurate
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: "Pfizer's vaccine has multiplied the covid-19 deaths of the elderly in Israel by 40."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: EFFEVerifica