The Infodemic: Chiropractor Makes False Claims About Vaccines

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: “Vaccines cause autoimmune disease”; COVID-19 vaccine will “change your genes”; "aborted fetal tissue is in vaccines"

Verdict: Inaccurate

Social Media Disinfo

A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation (HMO) vaccination centre, at a sports arena in Jerusalem February 25, 2021. Picture taken February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Circulating on social media: "Pfizer's vaccine has multiplied the covid-19 deaths of the elderly in Israel by 40."

Verdict: False

