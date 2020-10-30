The Infodemic: Claim About Philippines Testing Policy Is Incorrect

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the Philippines has the “best” COVID-19 testing policy in Asia and “probably in the whole world.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactRakers

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: "A video shared on Twitter claims to show President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing in a crowd without a face mask in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The race to make COVID antibody therapies cheaper and more potent

Injections of antibodies might prevent mild COVID-19 from becoming severe, but the treatments are expensive and difficult to make.

-- Nature, October 28

Confronting Misinformation

How to protect society from fear, lies and division.

-- Scientific American, November 1 issue