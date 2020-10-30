The Infodemic: Claim About Philippines Testing Policy Is Incorrect

By Polygraph
October 30, 2020
A child reacts after getting swabbed for a free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the Philippines has the “best” COVID-19 testing policy in Asia and “probably in the whole world.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story atFactRakers

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: "A video shared on Twitter claims to show President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing in a crowd without a face mask in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The race to make COVID antibody therapies cheaper and more potent
Injections of antibodies might prevent mild COVID-19 from becoming severe, but the treatments are expensive and difficult to make.
-- Nature, October 28

Confronting Misinformation
How to protect society from fear, lies and division.
-- Scientific American, November 1 issue

