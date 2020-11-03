The Infodemic: Claim That Mouthwash Reduces Spread of COVID-19 is Unconfirmed

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Some mouthwashes could help curb coronavirus.
Verdict: Lacks Context
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that not a single Covid-19 patient died solely because of the novel coronavirus but instead due to complications of other diseases.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Is it safe to lick the ballot envelope? Public health officials take on the new challenge of making voting safe amid a pandemic
In their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, public health departments are taking on a new responsibility: helping make voting as safe as possible.
-- Stat, October 29