The Infodemic: Claim That Mouthwash Reduces Spread of COVID-19 is Unconfirmed

By Polygraph
November 03, 2020 02:31 PM
Listerine mouthwash, from Johnson & Johnson, is displayed in a pharmacy, July 16, 2020.
Listerine mouthwash, from Johnson & Johnson, is displayed in a pharmacy, July 16, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Some mouthwashes could help curb coronavirus.

Verdict: Lacks Context

Read the full story atHealth Feedback

Circulating on social media: Claim that not a single Covid-19 patient died solely because of the novel coronavirus but instead due to complications of other diseases.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Is it safe to lick the ballot envelope? Public health officials take on the new challenge of making voting safe amid a pandemic
In their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, public health departments are taking on a new responsibility: helping make voting as safe as possible.
-- Stat, October 29

