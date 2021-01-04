The Infodemic: Cola Doesn't Cause Positive COVID-19 Test

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Simple cola produced a positive result in the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, proving mass testing worthless.

Verdict: Incorrect

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that drinking tea made with pepper stems is effective in preventing or curing Covid-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘It’s crazy.’ Upbeat COVID-19 vaccine news from China and U.K. leaves scientists wanting more details
In what has become a familiar pattern, the COVID-19 vaccine landscape has changed overnight, simultaneously raising hopes that more people may soon get vaccinated and triggering confusion.
-- Science, December 30

