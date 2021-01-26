The Infodemic: Coronavirus Isn't Listed as Cause of Death for Every Person Who Dies in the UK

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Coronavirus is being recorded as the cause of death for every person who dies in the United Kingdom.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Sri Lankan social media users share the claim that California's Los Angeles County suspended cremations for people who died after contracting Covid-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

