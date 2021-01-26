The Infodemic: Coronavirus Isn't Listed as Cause of Death for Every Person Who Dies in the UK

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Coronavirus is being recorded as the cause of death for every person who dies in the United Kingdom.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Sri Lankan social media users share the claim that California's Los Angeles County suspended cremations for people who died after contracting Covid-19.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Why Even Presidential Pressure Might Not Get More Vaccine to Market Faster
Americans are dying of covid-19 by the thousands, but efforts to ramp up production of potentially lifesaving vaccines are hitting a brick wall.
-- Kaiser Health News, January 26
Monoclonal antibodies can prevent COVID-19—but successful vaccines complicate their future
[G]iven the success of COVID-19 vaccines and their increasing availability, it’s not clear that the expensive and somewhat cumbersome intervention will be widely used.
-- Science, January 22