The Infodemic: Coronavirus Only Lives Up to 9 Days on Objects

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The Covid-19 virus cannot survive on an inanimate object for more than nine days.
Verdict: Correct
Read the full story at: Africa Check
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that under the "COVID Act," school officials in the U.S. can quarantine children with COVID-19 symptoms outside their family home without their parents' or guardians' consent.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus Doctors Battle Another Scourge: Misinformation
Physicians say they regularly treat people more inclined to believe what they read on Facebook than what a medical professional tells them.
-- New York Times, August 17