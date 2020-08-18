The Infodemic: Coronavirus Only Lives Up to 9 Days on Objects

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The Covid-19 virus cannot survive on an inanimate object for more than nine days.

Verdict: Correct

Read the full story at: Africa Check

Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Circulating on social media: Claim that under the "COVID Act," school officials in the U.S. can quarantine children with COVID-19 symptoms outside their family home without their parents' or guardians' consent.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes



Coronavirus Doctors Battle Another Scourge: Misinformation

Physicians say they regularly treat people more inclined to believe what they read on Facebook than what a medical professional tells them.

-- New York Times, August 17