The Infodemic: Coronavirus Only Lives Up to 9 Days on Objects

By Polygraph
August 18, 2020 03:36 PM
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The Covid-19 virus cannot survive on an inanimate object for more than nine days.

Verdict: Correct

Read the full story at: Africa Check

Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Circulating on social media: Claim that under the "COVID Act," school officials in the U.S. can quarantine children with COVID-19 symptoms outside their family home without their parents' or guardians' consent.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctors Battle Another Scourge: Misinformation
Physicians say they regularly treat people more inclined to believe what they read on Facebook than what a medical professional tells them.
-- New York Times, August 17

