The Infodemic: COVID-19 Can Cause Worse Lung Damage than Smoking

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: COVID-19 can cause worse lung damage than smoking.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that the vaccines developed to combat COVID-19 are actually "placebos."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID-Overwhelmed Hospitals Strain Staff and Hope to Avoid Rationing Care
There are times when critically ill patients must wait for beds, and some facilities have contingency plans to limit scarce supplies to certain patients.
-- Scientific American, January 27
Elective, but not optional: Orthopedic patients eagerly await surgeries delayed by Covid-19
[F]or some people anticipating operations to ease their pain or halt their disease, hospitals’ decisions about what’s elective involves a grim calculus of how long they can wait.
-- Stat, January 27