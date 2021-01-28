The Infodemic: COVID-19 Can Cause Worse Lung Damage than Smoking

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 can cause worse lung damage than smoking.

Verdict: True

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the vaccines developed to combat COVID-19 are actually "placebos."

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-Overwhelmed Hospitals Strain Staff and Hope to Avoid Rationing Care

There are times when critically ill patients must wait for beds, and some facilities have contingency plans to limit scarce supplies to certain patients.

-- Scientific American, January 27

Elective, but not optional: Orthopedic patients eagerly await surgeries delayed by Covid-19

[F]or some people anticipating operations to ease their pain or halt their disease, hospitals’ decisions about what’s elective involves a grim calculus of how long they can wait.

-- Stat, January 27