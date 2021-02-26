The Infodemic: COVID-19 Death Toll Not Yet as High as Wars Cited by Biden

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: More Americans have died of COVID-19 than died in World War One, World War Two and Vietnam combined.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Coronil, an Indian herbal medication, as a Covid-19 treatment.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 nursing home fiasco shows the ethical perils of pandemic policymaking

The humbling of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on pandemic policy has been spectacular and swift. Within a matter of days, one of America’s most trusted voices in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic became a political pariah.

-- Stat, February 26