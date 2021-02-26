The Infodemic: COVID-19 Death Toll Not Yet as High as Wars Cited by Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 00,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19, at the White House, Feb. 22, 2021.

Claim: More Americans have died of COVID-19 than died in World War One, World War Two and Vietnam combined.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AP Fact Check

Circulating on social media: Claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Coronil, an Indian herbal medication, as a Covid-19 treatment.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 nursing home fiasco shows the ethical perils of pandemic policymaking
The humbling of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on pandemic policy has been spectacular and swift. Within a matter of days, one of America’s most trusted voices in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic became a political pariah.
-- Stat, February 26

