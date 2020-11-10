The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a 'Scam" to 'Destroy the Global Economy'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 is a "scam" being used to "destroy the global economy" for a new world order.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post describing a person in Canada who was allegedly diagnosed with Covid-19 after canceling a swab appointment is circulating online amid claims that the number of infections is inflated.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



Four reasons for encouragement based on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine results

The world has been waiting for good news on Covid-19 vaccines. Monday it got a bunch of it.

-- Stat, November 9

A minority of people with covid-19 account for the bulk of transmission

In two Indian states 10% of people caused 60% of subsequent infections.

-- The Economist, November 7