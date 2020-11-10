The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a 'Scam" to 'Destroy the Global Economy'

By Polygraph
November 10, 2020 03:26 PM
Anti-quarantine demonstrators hang placards that reads "no to the new world order"
FILE - Anti-quarantine demonstrators wear signs reading "no to the new world order", protesting quarantine measures in Buenos Aires, May 30, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 is a "scam" being used to "destroy the global economy" for a new world order.

Verdict: False

Read the full story atReuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A Facebook post describing a person in Canada who was allegedly diagnosed with Covid-19 after canceling a swab appointment is circulating online amid claims that the number of infections is inflated.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus


Four reasons for encouragement based on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine results
The world has been waiting for good news on Covid-19 vaccines. Monday it got a bunch of it.
-- Stat, November 9

A minority of people with covid-19 account for the bulk of transmission
In two Indian states 10% of people caused 60% of subsequent infections.
-- The Economist, November 7

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph