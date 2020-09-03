The Infodemic: COVID-19 Takes a Toll on Law Enforcement

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: "More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol." Former U.S. vice president and Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, August 31.

Verdict: Mostly True

Circulating on social media: Claim that a video shows a rally against coronavirus restrictions in the British capital of London.

Verdict: False

