The Infodemic: COVID-19 Takes a Toll on Law Enforcement

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: "More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol." Former U.S. vice president and Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, August 31.
Verdict: Mostly True
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that a video shows a rally against coronavirus restrictions in the British capital of London.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse