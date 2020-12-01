The Infodemic: COVID-19 Vaccine Can't 'Manipulate' Human Genes

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A vaccine “stored at -80 degrees isn’t a vaccine” and is instead a “living transfection agent” that will cause “genetic manipulation.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the name of British research company Ipsos MORI is derived from the Latin “they die”, and that this is evidence of a depopulation agenda during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How Iceland hammered COVID with science

The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here’s what it learnt.

-- Nature, November 25