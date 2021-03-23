The Infodemic: COVID-19 Vaccines Don't Contain Aluminum

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines contain aluminum and will hurt the brain.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 vaccines take away the human rights of recipients by turning them into genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca may have released outdated information on its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, giving an “incomplete” picture of its efficacy, a leading U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the shot’s potential U.S. rollout and plunging its developers, once again, into controversy.

-- Reuters, March 23

AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease across all age groups in a late-stage study in the United States, the company announced Monday.

-- Associated Press, March 22