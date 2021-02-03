The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines' Approval Process Included Clinical Trials

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines did not take place.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming a video shows Thailand's health minister crying in fear as a nurse attempts to give him the Covid-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Comparing the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

In an ideal world, a pandemic vaccine could be delivered in a single shot, so supplies could be stretched to cover a lot of people. It would trigger no side effect more significant than a sore arm. And it would be easy to ship and store. Soon, it seems, this ideal of a Covid-19 vaccine will be within reach.

-- Stat, February 2