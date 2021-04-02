The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Aren't Associated With Neurodegenerative Disease

By Polygraph
April 02, 2021 03:45 PM
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pristina, Kosovo…
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease in Pristina, Kosovo, March 29, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​. h3>Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines are associated with neurodegenerative disease.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Public Health England, an executive agency of the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care, admitted it “cannot scientifically prove that COVID-19 is contagious.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph