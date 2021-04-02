The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Aren't Associated With Neurodegenerative Disease

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​. h3>Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines are associated with neurodegenerative disease.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Public Health England, an executive agency of the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care, admitted it “cannot scientifically prove that COVID-19 is contagious.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact