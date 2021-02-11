The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Aren't Widely Available on 'Dark Web'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: COVID-19 vaccines are for sale on the dark web.
Verdict: Mostly False
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Post stating that COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom have risen while cases have dropped and suggesting that vaccinations could be to blame for this pattern.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters