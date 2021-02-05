The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Don't Make Recipients Infertile

FILE - A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a painting representing Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines at Bisbe street, during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 27, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The mRNA vaccines used against COVID-19 target a protein called syncytin-1, which is needed for placental formation and successful pregnancies.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to administer COVID-19 immunizations to detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp in Cuba before many Americans had received their first dose.

Verdict: Mixture

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘A question of choices.’ Pfizer vaccine leader on confronting new coronavirus variants
[Philip] Dormitzer spoke with ScienceInsider about how the company is responding to the new variants and what challenges it foresees as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.
-- Science, February 3

