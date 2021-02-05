The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Don't Make Recipients Infertile

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The mRNA vaccines used against COVID-19 target a protein called syncytin-1, which is needed for placental formation and successful pregnancies.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to administer COVID-19 immunizations to detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp in Cuba before many Americans had received their first dose.
Verdict: Mixture
Read the full story at: Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
‘A question of choices.’ Pfizer vaccine leader on confronting new coronavirus variants
[Philip] Dormitzer spoke with ScienceInsider about how the company is responding to the new variants and what challenges it foresees as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.
-- Science, February 3