The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Don't Make Recipients Infertile

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The mRNA vaccines used against COVID-19 target a protein called syncytin-1, which is needed for placental formation and successful pregnancies.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

A guard opens the gate at the entrance to Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

Circulating on social media: Claim that U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out a plan to administer COVID-19 immunizations to detainees held at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp in Cuba before many Americans had received their first dose.

Verdict: Mixture

Read the full story at: Snopes

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

‘A question of choices.’ Pfizer vaccine leader on confronting new coronavirus variants

[Philip] Dormitzer spoke with ScienceInsider about how the company is responding to the new variants and what challenges it foresees as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.

-- Science, February 3