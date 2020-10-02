The Infodemic: Cuomo's Claim About Nursing Homes and COVID Patients Is False

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: "[W]e never needed nursing home beds [for COVID-positive patients] because we always had hospital beds. So it just never happened in New York, where we needed to say to a nursing home, 'We need you to take this person even though they're COVID-positive'." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, September 30.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: CNN
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that increase in UK COVID-19 cases proves masks are ineffective.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Trump joins Johnson, Bolsonaro in club of leaders diagnosed with Covid
Britain's Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro are among the figures to have tested positive.
-- NBC News, October 2
Inside the Coronavirus
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world
-- Scientific American, October 1