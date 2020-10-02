The Infodemic: Cuomo's Claim About Nursing Homes and COVID Patients Is False

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "[W]e never needed nursing home beds [for COVID-positive patients] because we always had hospital beds. So it just never happened in New York, where we needed to say to a nursing home, 'We need you to take this person even though they're COVID-positive'." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, September 30.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Women wearing face masks walk in the city center, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Middleborough, Britain October 2, 2020

Circulating on social media: Claim that increase in UK COVID-19 cases proves masks are ineffective.

Verdict: False

