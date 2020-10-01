The Infodemic: Despite Small Infection Fatality Ratio, COVID-19 Has High Death Toll

By Polygraph
October 01, 2020 09:50 PM
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: COVID-19 mortality rates are very low, therefore COVID-19 is not an important public health concern; if you are 70+ years old, you have a 0.054% chance of dying from COVID-19.

Vedict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that Covid-19 “vaccines” are being distributed in Africa but are not for sale in the U.S,, Canada and the European Union because they are unsafe and still undergoing testing in developing countries.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Inside the Coronavirus
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world
-- Scientific American, October 1

COVID research updates: Tests reveal silent reinfections in hospital workers
Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.
-- Nature, September 28

