The Infodemic: Did Russian News Services Promote Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution says Russian news services have promoted protests against COVID-19 restrictions and then exaggerated them afterwards.
Verdict: Uncheckable
Read the full story at: EUfactcheck
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that new Covid-19 vaccines contain levels of mercury that cause brain damage.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Full Fact
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is strongly effective, early look at data show
The news comes exactly a week after results from Pfizer and BioNTech, which announced broadly similar results.
-- Stat, November 16