The Infodemic: Did Russian News Services Promote Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions?

Daily Debunk

Claim: Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution says Russian news services have promoted protests against COVID-19 restrictions and then exaggerated them afterwards.

Verdict: Uncheckable

Social Media Disinfo

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that new Covid-19 vaccines contain levels of mercury that cause brain damage.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is strongly effective, early look at data show

The news comes exactly a week after results from Pfizer and BioNTech, which announced broadly similar results.

-- Stat, November 16