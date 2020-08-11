The Infodemic: Discredited Scientific Paper Fuels False 5G/COVID Claims

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Discredited scientific paper behind false claims on COVID-5G link," Agence France-Presse, August 7

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video purporting to show a daughter of Vladimir Putin getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Winter is coming: Why America’s window of opportunity to beat back Covid-19 is closing

Unless Americans use the dwindling weeks between now and the onset of “indoor weather” to tamp down transmission in the country, this winter could be Dickensianly bleak, public health experts warn.

-- Stat, August 10