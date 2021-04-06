The Infodemic: Experts Recommend Waiting to Laminate Vaccination Cards

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vaccination recipients should not laminate their COVID-19 vaccination record cards because it could render them useless or invalid.

Verdict: Mixture

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A video claiming to show people posing as fake COVID-19 victims “for the news,” including one smoking a cigarette.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Americans' Worry About Catching COVID-19 Drops to Record Low

At the same time Americans' satisfaction with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has surged, their concerns about getting the virus and about the availability of coronavirus tests and hospital services/treatment have fallen to record lows.

-- Gallup, April 6