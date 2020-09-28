Infodemic: Face Masks Don't Contain Tracking Devices

By Polygraph
September 28, 2020 12:24 PM
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus queue to buy lottery tickets in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2020.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Face masks contain tracking devices.

Vedict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Bill Gates admitted to making $200 billion from his charitable foundation’s investment in vaccines.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A layperson’s guide to how — and when — a Covid-19 vaccine could be authorized
This story is based on interviews as well as on documents the drug makers have released detailing their clinical trial plans.
-- Stat, September 28

'Close to 100% accuracy': Helsinki airport uses sniffer dogs to detect Covid
Researchers running Helsinki pilot scheme say dogs can identify virus in seconds.
-- The Guardian, September 24

