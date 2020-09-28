Infodemic: Face Masks Don't Contain Tracking Devices

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Face masks contain tracking devices.
Vedict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Bill Gates admitted to making $200 billion from his charitable foundation’s investment in vaccines.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
