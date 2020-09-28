Infodemic: Face Masks Don't Contain Tracking Devices

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Face masks contain tracking devices.

Vedict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Bill Gates admitted to making $200 billion from his charitable foundation’s investment in vaccines.

Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A layperson’s guide to how — and when — a Covid-19 vaccine could be authorized

This story is based on interviews as well as on documents the drug makers have released detailing their clinical trial plans.

-- Stat, September 28

'Close to 100% accuracy': Helsinki airport uses sniffer dogs to detect Covid

Researchers running Helsinki pilot scheme say dogs can identify virus in seconds.

-- The Guardian, September 24