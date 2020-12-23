The Infodemic: Fact-checking Claim a Nurse Fainted Because of COVID Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: "A nurse fainted after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine." Many interpreted as a cause of the vaccine, but the nurse has an underlying health condition that causes her to faint when she experiences pain.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Facebook posts claim U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pretended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine using a syringe that had a cap over the needle.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
How gendered disinformation adapts to the context of Covid-19
-- European Federation of Journalists, December 21
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
-- The Associated Press, December 20
COVID vaccine race leaders likely won’t be only ones to reap huge payday
Therapeutics and law expert lays out the economics of this drug development.
-- The Harvard Gazette, December 17