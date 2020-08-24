The Infodemic: Fact-checking Florida Governor's Claim About Kids and COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: "The fact is that in terms of the risk to schoolkids, this is lower risk than seasonal influenza," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, August 10, 2020

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Circulating on social media: Claim that the Tanzanian government has kicked the World Health Organization (WHO) out of the country.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

