The Infodemic: Fact-checking Florida Governor's Claim About Kids and COVID-19

Daily Debunk
Claim: "The fact is that in terms of the risk to schoolkids, this is lower risk than seasonal influenza," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, August 10, 2020
Verdict: Mostly True
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that the Tanzanian government has kicked the World Health Organization (WHO) out of the country.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Is convalescent plasma safe and effective? We answer the major questions about the Covid-19 treatment.
-- Stat, August 23