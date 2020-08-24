The Infodemic: Fact-checking Florida Governor's Claim About Kids and COVID-19

By Polygraph
August 24, 2020 03:08 PM
Students arrive to Dallas Elementary School for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020,…
Students arrive to Dallas Elementary School for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "The fact is that in terms of the risk to schoolkids, this is lower risk than seasonal influenza," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, August 10, 2020

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that the Tanzanian government has kicked the World Health Organization (WHO) out of the country.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Is convalescent plasma safe and effective? We answer the major questions about the Covid-19 treatment.
-- Stat, August 23

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph